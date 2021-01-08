Broker's call: Godrej Consumer (Buy)

CapitalVia Global

Godrej Consumer (Buy)

Target: ₹840

CMP: ₹735.00

Godrej Consumer Products is engaged in the manufacture of personal and household care products. The company's geographic segments include both within & outside India.

The company offers a range of products in India, which include household insecticides, such as aerosols, liquid vaporizers, coils and mats; hair colors; soaps and air fresheners.

In the July-September quarter (Q2-FY21), FMCG companies experienced strong growth after two consecutive quarters of revenue decline, provided that a significant part of the supply disruption was mitigated. Packaged food and immunity-boosting goods continue to rise at a faster pace on the demand front.

The company had reported consolidated revenue of ₹2,929 crore (₹2,349 crore q-o-q and ₹2,656 crore y-o-y).

Categories such as soaps and hand washing have been improved by enhancing the grooming habits of domestic consumers. Penetration by hand wash group over 15 years, has improved from 0 to 19 per cent. The penetration, however, increased to 34 per cent in the last eight months (Covid-19 impact). The management expects the penetration of hand wash in India to enhance in next 4-5 years, to 50 per cent.