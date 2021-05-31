Broker's call: Gujarat Pipavav (Buy)

A sustainable brew that cheers
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Centrum Broking
Gujarat Pipavav (Buy)
Target: ₹128
CMP: ₹107.90
Gujarat Pipavav Port’s (GPPL) Q4FY21 recurring PAT at ₹57.20 crore (up 19.5 per cent y-o-y) trailed estimate due to lower realisation/margins. Reported PAT including prior period tax write-back stood at ₹65.20 crore. Revenue grew by 19.4 per cent y-o-y to ₹190 crore and EBITDA grew 15.1 per cent y-o-y to ₹116 crore.
EBITDA margin declined 1.7 per cent y-o-y to ₹302/MT due to adverse cargo mix and maintenance dredging expenses. The strength in bulk cargo volumes is likely to continue with addition of new cargo streams. Container cargo is likely to improve due to new service additions and DFC commissioning by end-2021.
Meanwhile, backed by strength in container shipping rates GPPL has raised tariffs by 6-7 per cent with effect from October 2020 followed by about 4 per cent from May 2021.
GPPL offers strong credentials and robust balance-sheet and cash flows. Valuations are inexpensive at 9x/7.2x FY22/FY23 EBITDA and have potential to re-rate on improvement in growth visibility and clarity on concession extension.
We expect robust 33 per cent EPS CAGR over FY21-23. Maintain ‘Buy’ with a revised price target of ₹128.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
With changes in the climate taking place faster than ecosystems can adapt, the result can be extinctions of ...
If airlines were built on strong fundamentals, the current situation would not have been this bleak
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
Ladies are boldly exploring the world to find meaning and purpose, catching the bus on their terms
The difficulty with Ted The Handsome Landlord has been resolved! One of the gallery’s members generously ...
Combining sustainable foraging with socially distant travel is a great way of exploring the world in the ‘new ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...