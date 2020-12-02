Stocks

Broker's call: HCL Technologies (Buy)

| Updated on December 01, 2020 Published on December 02, 2020

Anand Rathi

HCL Technologies (Buy)

Target: ₹931

CMP: ₹834.70

HCL Technologies has reported good set of numbers for the July-September quarter. Revenue from operations improved by 6.1 per cent year-on-year.

Mode-1 (63.3% of revenue)/Mode-2 (20.9%)/Mode-3 (15.8%) grew by 4.3/6.9/2.1 per cent q-o-q in constant currency (CC) terms respectively. The company has signed 15 transformational deals during the quarter for another straight quarter driven by life sciences & healthcare, public services (energy & utilities) and manufacturing. The management said bookings in Q2-FY21 are similar to the same quarter last year, and is 35 per cent higher than the last quarter.

From a pipeline perspective, the company is witnessing good deal creation activity across all verticals and geographies & also witnessing good momentum in the digital foundation, and the transformation opportunities. Q2FY21 pipeline grew by 20 per cent q-o-q and currently it stands at an all- time high. It has revised revenue and margin guidance upwards.

HCL Technologies Ltd
