Stocks

Broker's call: L&T (Outperform)

| Updated on June 02, 2021

Credit Suisse

L&T (Outperform)

Target: ₹1,800

CMP: ₹1471.45

L&T has achieved FY21 inflows of ₹1.75 lakh crore with EPC of ₹1.33 lakh crore and services of ₹42,100 crore. EPC has declined just 12 per cent from ₹1.50 lakh crore in FY20. Breadth in terms of sectors, clients and geographies provide a safety net. Strong inflows with lower execution has boosted visibility to 3 from 2.8x (FY17-19 avg.). Execution can catch up as restrictions reduce.

Meaningful inflow surprise possible in FY22/FY23 on states, private and ME: All three segments declined substantially in FY21. Bounce back in FY22/23 is likely driven by: ordering revival in states (order wins of just ₹24,500 crore vs. ₹44,100 crore avg in FY18-20); oil price recovery in Middle East (just ₹16,000 crore vs ₹28,900 crore avg in FY18-20); and cyclical pick up in private sector (just ₹8,400 crore vs ₹16,900 crore avg in FY18-20).

L&T reported strong operating cash flow of ₹18,100 crore in FY21 driven by absolute Wcap release (₹5,250 crore). Working capital can decline further in % terms, while staying stable in absolute, driving strong cash flows.

Core EPC has barely re-rated despite cyclical and public capex improvement and has traded below current absolute Mcap, only during early 2016 (commodity deflation) and Covid time. Raise target price to ₹1,800 from ₹1,750 on sub valuation.

Published on June 02, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.