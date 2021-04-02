Stocks

Broker's call: Power Mech (Buy)

| Updated on April 01, 2021

Geojit Financial

Power Mech (Buy)

Target: ₹727

CMP: ₹576.05

Power Mech Projects Ltd is a leading infrastructure-construction company based in Hyderabad with global presence. The company has an order backlog of ₹7,353 crore (as on February 16, 2021), which shows revenue visibility for next 3 years.

The company enjoys market leadership position in power O&M (Operations and Maintenance) and erection business with a market share of 55-60 per cent. Diversification of business to non power segment, especially civil (including railway, petro chemical, water etc) has helped the company to be in the growth track .

We expect order backlog to grow at 14 per cent with an average order intake of ₹3,500-4,000 crore per year. Revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30 per cent during FY21-23 and ROE to be at 16.3 per cent by FY23.

With strong order inflow, diversification to non power segment and increased focus in O&M segment, we expect the company to be in its growth trajectory from Q4FY21 as company reached full execution level in December. At current levels, the stock is available at a bargain.

We initiate coverage on PowerMech with a Buy rating based on 6x FY23E earnings with a target price of ₹727.

Published on April 02, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

stocks and shares
Power Mech Projects Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.