Broker's call: TTK Prestige (Buy)

May 28, 2021

Anand Rathi

TTK Prestige (Buy)

Target: ₹9,897

CMP: ₹8806.40

Despite the challenging times, TTK Prestige has emerged stronger in FY21 and is set to benefit from a shortening replacement cycle and rising demand for kitchen upgradation. As a result, it can clock a 15-17 per cent CAGR in the next few years, which would be supported by EBITDA margin expansion in FY22 and FY23. FY22 capex of ₹50 crore could increase once clarity emerges regarding demand. To factor this in, we raise our FY23 revenue/net profit 4 per cent/14 per cent. Our FY22 estimates are largely unchanged considering the near-term headwind of demand uncertainty. TTK continues to innovate in all its product categories. It launched 15 SKUs in Q4 FY21 and intends to launch nearly 120 SKUs in FY22.

Published on May 28, 2021

TTK Prestige Ltd
