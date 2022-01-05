Broker's call: Vijaya Diagnostic (Buy)

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
ICICI Securities
Vijaya Diagnostic (Buy)
Target: ₹700
CMP: ₹568.5
Vijaya Diagnostic (Vijaya) is one of the largest integrated diagnostic chains in southern India and is primarily based in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Other factors that differentiate Vijaya from other diagnostic chains are: nearly 92 per cent of business is its B2C (provides stickiness); and it offers a comprehensive basket of diagnostic services in both pathology and radiology.
Owing to its B2C focus and higher radiology contribution, Vijaya commands the highest margin (about 44 per cent in FY21) within the industry. The company’s focus on deeper expansion in its dominant regions, along with supportive macro factors and expectation of a faster shift of market to organised players, will help it to maintain its growth momentum.
Further expansion in East, especially in Kolkata, may drive medium to long-term growth.
The stock currently trades at valuations of 61.9xFY23E and 50.5xFY24E earnings and EV/EBITDA multiple of 28.3xFY23 and 23.9xFY24. The company has dominating position in South India, B2C focus with continuous deeper network expansion in its dominating geographies, along with supportive macro factors and expectation of faster shift of market to organised players.
We initiate coverage on the stock with Buy rating and target price of ₹700/share.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
Sensex and Nifty 50 could find a bottom in the third quarter and fresh bounce towards end of year
Concern for the planet and society was never on the corporate agenda in a big way; that will now seriously ...
The telling of vaccine rollouts from HIV to SARS-CoV2 virus is a true adventure story of our times
Anupama Chopra’s book A Place in my Heart is a delightful insider’s view of the Indian film industry as a ...
Based on India's war against terror, 'Operation Trojan Horse' is an engaging thriller novel.
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...