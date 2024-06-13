CAMSRep (CAMS Insurance Repository Services) has launched Bima Central, a platform for insurance portfolio management.
Bima Central allows users to manage life, health, and motor policies through an eInsurance account (eIA). Policyholders will get access to the platform for managing policies with various insurers, with features such as simplified policy information, renewals and reminders, profile management of personal data and nominee information, and policy calendar.
Currently, the interface is available in English and Hindi on Android, iOS and web portal.
Vivek Bengani, CEO of CAMSRep, said, “We took the initiative and worked with insurers in understanding the post-purchase journey for creating suitable use cases to solve challenges. Bima Central is a result of this collaboration.”
Shares of Computer Age Management Services traded at ₹3,620 on the NSE, down by 0.18 per cent as of 11.48 am.
