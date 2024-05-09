Computer Age Management Services Limited (CAMS) on Thursday reported a 38.7 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax to ₹103.50 crore for three months ended March this year, driven by robust performance across the business streams. The company had posted a PAT of ₹74.36 crore in the year-ago comparable period.

Revenues grew 24.6 per cent to ₹310.46 crore (₹249.24 crore), the firm that is into registrar and transfer agent for mutual funds, said. “We had an excellent quarter in terms of posting strong financial results, with quarterly revenue and PAT growing at 24.6 per cent and 38.7 per cent y-o-y. All these numbers are a culmination and deep vindication of robust performance across our revenue streams and are reflective of deep business and operational focus of our teams,” Anuj Kumar, Managing Director of CAMS, said in a statement.

Non-MF revenue surge

The company said revenues from the mutual fund business rose 21 per cent y-o-y, while that from non-mutual fund streams surged 52 per cent. “We are excited to receive the final authorisation from RBI for CAMSPay to operate as a payment aggregator, as this fortifies our offering and opens up new avenues in the payments arena. Similarly, the IRDAI’s mandate for issuance of policies in electronic form from April 1 augurs well for CAMS Insurance Repository, which is a dominant player in the repository space, to expand its play and offer new formats of servicing policy holders directly,” he further said.

For FY24, CAMS reported a PAT of ₹353.64 crore (₹285.25 crore), a rise of 24 per cent and revenues of ₹1,136.52 crore (₹971.83 crore). The company has announced a final dividend of ₹16.50 a share and has set July 8 as the record date.

Meanwhile, the company said, that Great Terrain Investment, presently designated as the Promoter, is seeking reclassification from the “Promoter” category to “Public”. GTIL, which had 43.53 stake in the company at the time of IPO in 2020, exited completely in December 2023 and holds no shares in the company.