Capacite Infra bags ₹4,502-cr order

Updated on September 06, 2019 Published on September 07, 2019

 

Capacite Infraprojects has received a maiden order from City & Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra for ₹4,502 crore (excluding GST). The order is for construction of approximately 21,346 dwelling units with development of commercial area and onsite infrastructure works at Navi Mumbai.

According to Capacite, the contract provides a fine balance to its order book, with almost equal share of public and private sectors of the total order backlog.

