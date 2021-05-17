CarTrade Tech files DRHP for IPO, intends to raise ₹2,000 cr

KP Namboodri’s: God’s own tooth powder
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Mumbai-based online auto classified platform CarTrade Tech has filed early papers with markets regulator to raise funds through an initial public offering, which will be entirely offer for sale.
The company, which operates several brands such as CarWale, CarTrade, Shriram Automall, BikeWale, CarTrade Exchange, Adroit Auto and AutoBiz, intends to raise about ₹2,000 crore, market sources said.
According to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus, the OFS would be up to 1.24 crore shares by CMDB II, Highdell Investment Ltd, Macritchie Investments Pte. Ltd, Springfield Venture International and individual promoter investors.
The company has appointed Axis Capital Ltd, Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt Ltd as book running lead manager to the issue. Link Intime India is the registrar.
CarTrade Tech is backed by marquee investors such as Warburg Pincus, Temasek, JP Morgan and March Capital through their affiliates Highdell Investment, MacRitchie Investments, CMDB II and Springfield Venture International, respectively. CMDB II holds an 11.93 per cent stake in the company, Highdell Investment a 34.44 per cent, MacRitche Investment Pte holds 26.48 per cent and that of Springfield Venture International is 7.09 per cent, it said.
In January 2018, CarTrade Tech acquired a 51 per cent stake in Shriram Automall India Private Ltd (SAMIL), a vehicle auctioning platform for used vehicles and equipment, for about ₹157 crore. Prior to that in 2015, it acquired rival classified platform CarTrade from leading European digital publisher Axel Springer for an undisclosed amount.
For the fiscal ended March 31, 2020, the company’s total income rose to ₹318.45 crore, from ₹266.81 crore recorded for the comparable year-ago period. It posted a total income of ₹189.61 crore for the nine-month-period ended December 31, 2020.
CarTrade has converted from a private limited company to a public limited company through a special resolution ahead earlier, according to its filings with the Registrar of Companies.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
Reduce aerospace imports; build synergy
A global alliance of top multinational companies hopes to fast-track funding in sustainable aviation fuel
The pandemic has taught many money management lessons. Here are key takeaways from the survey
Nifty can test the nearest support at 14,500 level if it continues recent fall
Select stocks of companies with good managements, robust balance sheets and reasonable valuations
The company has the potential to ride the upcoming industrial 3D printing wave
Proceeds from Saffronart’s auction to go to seven NGOs
Scrolling through Facebook, I notice a friend’s post about the toxicity of small, lighted screens. But I’m ...
On May 15, 1941, New York Yankees baseball star Joe DiMaggio started a 56-game streak of at least one hit in ...
With the sale of physical books dropping in pandemic-induced lockdowns, publishing houses are looking at ways ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...