Central Bank, IOB jump on privatisation buzz

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Shares of the Central Bank of India (CBoI) and Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) jumped on Wednesday on reports that the government would privatise them. CBoI’s shares closed at ₹22.70 apiece, up 10.46 per cent over the previous close. IOB’s shares ended at ₹22.45 apiece, up 13.10 per cent over the previous close.
This movement in the stock price of CBoI and IOB came in the wake of the government deciding to introduce the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, to pave the way for the privatisation of two public sector banks (PSBs).
In a clarification to the exchanges, CBoI said, “...We do not have any information on privatisation of the bank as on date. There is no such negotiation/ event taking place at the level of Central Bank of India.”
IOB, in its clarification to the exchanges, said, “We have not received any communication regarding privatisation of Bank from Department of Financial Services/ Government of India and we are unaware of the reasons for the sudden movement in stock price. It may be due to speculation.”
In her Union Budget 2021-22 speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said, “…Other than IDBI Bank, we propose to take up the privatisation of two Public Sector Banks and one General Insurance company in the year 2021-22.”
Meanwhile, the All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC) has launched a campaign to mobilise public opinion against bank privatisation. “Bank privatisation will weaken the security of Bank deposits, squeeze credit flow to farmers, small businesses & weaker sections, and exclude poor & rural customers from banking,” said Soumya Datta, General Secretary, AIBOC.
Referring to the move to bring in Banking Laws Amendment Bill, Devidas Tuljapurkar, General Secretary, Maharashtra State Bank Employees Federation, said, Bank employees under the aegis of the United Forum of Bank Unions will come out with organisational programmes including a series of strikes to discourage the government from privatising PSBs.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
Shiv Kunal Verma’s depiction of the lesser talked about Indo-Pakistan war is a book that will delight not just ...
An engrossing book on Kamala Harris’s political journey
Biji Kurien shows how MBAs can be successful at the top in a long and glittering career
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...