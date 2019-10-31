CIAN Agro Industries offer for sale opens

The offer-for-sale of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure by Greenedge Constructions Pvt Ltd, a part of promoter group, will open on Thursday for institutions and on Friday for retail investors. The seller proposes to sell 21.78 lakh shares, representing 7.78 per cent of its total paid-up equity capital. The floor price for the offer has been fixed as ₹42. Promoters hold 82.78 per cent stake in the company and the OFS will help them meet the minimum public shareholding norm.