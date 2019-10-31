Stocks

CIAN Agro Industries offer for sale opens

| Updated on October 30, 2019 Published on October 31, 2019

 

The offer-for-sale of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure by Greenedge Constructions Pvt Ltd, a part of promoter group, will open on Thursday for institutions and on Friday for retail investors. The seller proposes to sell 21.78 lakh shares, representing 7.78 per cent of its total paid-up equity capital. The floor price for the offer has been fixed as ₹42. Promoters hold 82.78 per cent stake in the company and the OFS will help them meet the minimum public shareholding norm.

Published on October 31, 2019
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Fire mishap may keep Arrow Green in focus