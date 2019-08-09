Stocks

Coffee Day Enterprises hits fresh lows

Reuters Aug 9 | Updated on August 09, 2019 Published on August 09, 2019

The shares of Coffee Day Enterprises hit fresh record lows, falling 5 per cent to Rs 73.05.

The company’s shares have been touching the lower limit for trading since its founder VG Siddhartha committed suicide. A letter written by Siddhartha before his death claims he was harassed by tax officials; much remains unclear about his financial situation and apparent suicide

On Thursday, the company said that it was appointing EY to look into Siddhartha's letter.

Up to Thursday's close, stock had fallen 72.4 per cent.

