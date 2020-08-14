Companies and stocks to track today: August 14, 2020

Of the Yamaha partnership and e-mobility
Atsushi Ogata is all smiles when asked if Honda will deepen its partnership with Yamaha. Four years ago, when ...
The board of directors of Elgi Equipments will meet on Friday to consider financial performance for the period ended June 2020 and bonus issue as well. Expectations form the market participants are that one bonus share for each share, as the company had declared a 1:1 bonus during 2000 (December 14) and 2010 (August 2).
Friday will be another big for the current result season, as about 110 companies set to declare their numbers. Among them, most actively followed by market participants include ADF Foods, Aksh Optifibre, Ahluwalia Contracs, Alkyl Amines, Borosil, Burnpur Cement, Clariant Chem, Dilip Buildcon, Deccan Cements, DPSC, Dollar Industries, Emkay Global, Fortis Healthcare, Finolex Cables, Gammon India, Greenply Ind, Glenmark Pharma, Hindalco, Huhtamaki PPL, IIFL Wealth, Indian Bank, Kaya, MRF, Majesco, Nagarjuna Fertilizers, New India Assurance, Thirumalai Chemicals, Voltamp Transformers, Voltas,VRL Logistics, WS Industries (also delisting from BSE) and Zuari Global.
Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Limited has secured new order aggregating to ₹290 crore (approx.) for construction of new building of Pt. Jawaharlal Medical College and Hospital, Chamba (Himachal Pradesh), from NBCC (India) Ltd.
The total order inflow during the FY 2020-21 stands at ₹290 crore, the company said in a notice to the stock exchanges. Shareholders will closely monitor the execution and further information.
Open offer to the public shareholders of Wabco India from German company ZF Friedrichshafen AG along with related firms is currently on. The open offer that began on Thursday will end on August 26. On Day 1, the offer received bids for 17 per cent.
The buyers plan to mop up a 25 per cent stake in auto component maker Wabco India, through the acquisition of 47.4 lakh shares from public shareholders.
The open offer was mandatory after the German company acquired US-based Wabco Holdings, and the offer price is ₹7,067.51 a share.
The shares of Wabco India will be acquired by ZF Friedrichshafen, along with Wabco Asia Pvt Ltd, LucasVarity and ZF International UK Ltd. Wabco Holdings Inc and ZF Friedrichshafen AG last month announced that they had received regulatory clearance from Chinese State Administration for the merger.
Atsushi Ogata is all smiles when asked if Honda will deepen its partnership with Yamaha. Four years ago, when ...
Bikes, scooters will head out from India to developed markets
Which variant of the new Kia baby SUV should you be booking?
MD and CEO Vipin Sondhi bets big on modular truck platform AVTR’s drive
These apps can help find the answer to the question that pricks you at the end of every month — where did all ...
Relatively lower credit ratings despite State government guarantee make the product suitable only for those ...
Avoiding fresh debts and reining in spends are among top money mantras
Storage space can be an option for some property owners, with caveats
Hopes soared along with the domestic flights that took off on May 25 after being grounded by the Covid-19 ...
The memory of a common cold in some blood cells may help protect the body from Covid-19, researchers hold
A series of recent orders has dented public perception of the judiciary as custodian of rights
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and first-time director Honey Trehan on their new Netflix thriller that’s left ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...