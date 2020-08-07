Companies and stocks to track today: August 7, 2020

Gordon Murray’s new T.50 to be a driver-centric supercar unlike any other
Will be the most expensive supercar on our roads, if one does make it here
Abbott India, AB Capital, Adani Transmission, Alembic, Alkem, Alphageo, Amara Raja Batteries, Andhra Paper, Balrampur Chini, Bata India, BEML, Birla Corporation, Cipla, Concor, Emami, Finolex Ind, INdo Rama Synthetics, JSW Holdings, Kajaria Ceramics, M&M, Mangalam Cement, Mitsu, Nucleus Software, RECL, Seshasayee Paper, Siemens, Sobha, TV Today and UFO Moviez are among around 70 companies that will declare their quarterly results on Friday.
Steel Strips Wheels on Thursday said it has received orders worth over $2,09,000 (about Rs 1.56 crore) for the US truck and caravan trailer market. The company said it has bagged “export orders for over 6,000 wheels for the US truck and caravan trailer market to be executed in August from its Chennai plant".
Besides, the company expects similar orders are expected in times to come from other regular customers. “This will support further ramping up of production at Chennai steel wheels plant,” it added.
Earlier this week, Steel Strips Wheels had received orders worth over $1.3 million (about Rs 9.76 crore) for 1.16 lakh wheels for the US caravan trailer mark
Shares of Steel Strips Wheels are likely to remain positive on this new order win.
Hinduja Group firm GOCL Corp Ltd (earlier Gulf Oil Corporation Ltd) on Thursday said it has agreed to acquire APDL Estate Ltd without liabilities on the date of acquisition, from Hinduja Realty Ventures Ltd (HRVL).
APDL Estate Ltd, incorporated on January 14, 1988, is into the development of commercial spaces and other real estate projects.
At present, APDLE has a commercial building in Begumpet, Hyderabad, with a revenue area of about 45,000 square feet and development rights on a land measuring 1,594 sq yards, with a three-storied building, situated at Malleshwaram, Bengaluru.
Shareholders will closely monitor further development.
IDBI Bank on Thursday said it has entered into a share purchase agreement with the other two joint venture partners in IDBI Federal Life Insurance Company (IFLIC), to divest 27 per cent of its stake for Rs 595.30 crore.
In June, the private sector lender had informed about the stake sale-purchase proposal among the three joint ventures partners.
“IDBI Bank has entered into an SPA with Ageas Insurance International NV (buyer) and the Federal Bank Ltd (buyer) on August 5, 2020, wherein IDBI Bank Ltd has agreed to sell up to 27 per cent stake in its joint venture IDBI Federal Life Insurance Company Ltd to these buyers,” the bank said in a regulatory filing.
Will be the most expensive supercar on our roads, if one does make it here
Its Indian arm, TKM, is ushering in changes at work and dealerships
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
The wingspan of the 747 is longer than that of the Wright brothers’ first flight from near Kitty Hawk near ...
The one-off resolution of stressed personal loans will be available to borrowers repaying their loans ...
There is a unique advantage in going for critical illness policies of general insurers, and that is ...
The stock of REC gained 5 per cent with above average volume on Thursday, rebounding from a key support level ...
₹1040 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1026101010551070 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff ...
A new Covid-19 lab at the University of Mumbai is helping people grapple with the angst of social disruptions ...
Durian, the smelly fruit that comes in many varieties, demands attention and reaction from everyone around it
A student pays tribute to theatre legend Ebrahim Alkazi, who died in New Delhi on Tuesday
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...