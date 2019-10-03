Corporate India raises ₹6,000 crore through IPOs in Q3

Realme XT Review: Launched in a flurry, this phone has a 64MP camera
It’s powerful and has more pixels
Corporate India raised USD 0.86 billion (around ₹6,000 crore) through 10 initial public offerings in the July-September quarter of this year and going forward, the IPO activity is expected to gain momentum in the first half of 2020, an EY report said on Thursday.
According to the EY India IPO Trends Report Q3 2019, Indian stock exchanges (BSE and NSE, including SMEs) ranked sixth globally in terms of a number of initial public offerings (IPOs) in the third quarter of 2019. Indian firms had raised USD 0.87 billion through 22 IPOs in the corresponding period last year (July-September 2018).
During the third quarter of this year, the main markets (BSE and NSE) recorded four IPOs as against three in the year-ago period.
A similar trend was witnessed in the SME markets too as there were six IPOs in Q3 2019 versus 42 IPOs a year-ago.
The report further noted that the recent fiscal reforms are likely to instil confidence in capital markets and is expected to improve market sentiments and liquidity in the economy.
“Corporate earnings are likely to be positively impacted owing to the recent fiscal reforms announced and demand in the upcoming festive season. Markets have reacted positively to the steps as announced by the Government of India, and that is likely to result into re-rating of the Indian markets in near to medium term,” said Sandip Khetan, Partner and National Leader, Financial Accounting Advisory Services (FAAS), EY India.
Khetan noted that reduction in interest rates will make industries more competitive and may result in a better story towards equity value creation.
“We expect to see positive momentum around IPOs in the first half of 2020. Companies who were already considering raising money in the public markets will look at the market movement as a positive step to go ahead with their IPOs,” he said.
A sector-wise analysis noted that consumer products and retail sector were active with three IPOs, followed by real estate, hospitality and construction and technology with two IPOs each (including main and SME markets).
Globally, the backlog of high-quality IPOs continues to grow as issuers await more favourable market conditions, pushing IPO activity down across many markets in Q3 2019 compared with Q3 2018.
Overall, 256 IPOs came to the market in July-September 2019 with total proceeds of USD 40.2 billion, a decrease of 24 per cent by volume and 22 per cent by receipts as compared with July-September 2018, the report noted.
It’s powerful and has more pixels
Seat pitch: This is the measure of legroom that refers to the space between a point on one seat and the same ...
On October 7, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines marks its 100th birthday. Interestingly, it has been associated with ...
A look at the various aircraft that have been part of Air India’s portfolio over the years
FPI flows in to emerging markets such as India will increase once US stock market begins correcting
Dividing your portfolio across asset classes helps limit risks, and reduces volatility of returns
I am 60 years old. I have a surplus of ₹30 lakh. I am not looking at immediate monthly returns. I would like ...
Though returns were mostly negative in the past year, the long-term show has been good
Outsiders today recognise Kota as a coaching powerhouse that annually prepares thousands of students for ...
On Lata Mangeshkar’s 90th birthday, a quiz on Indian women playback singersHer story and voice1 Which ...
Bins and I leave our home in Delhi at 00.15am Thursday. Thirty hours of travel-time later, at 8.30pm of the ...
Zoya Akhtar on finding the stories that have got her an Oscar entry and Emmy nomination
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...