Crisil is ‘positive’ on LT Foods

Rating agency Crisil has revised its outlook on the long-term bank facilities of LT Foods to 'Positive' from 'Stable' while reaffirming the rating at 'Crisil A-'. The short-term rating has been reaffirmed at 'CRISIL A2+'. The outlook revision reflects Crisil's expectations that the group's business and financial risk profiles will continue to improve over the medium term. Improvement in business performance is reflected in operating income of ₹2,424 crore in H1FY -2021 compared to ₹1,952 crore in H1 FY-2020. Shares of LT Foods closed 6.6 per cent higher at ₹54.30 on BSE.