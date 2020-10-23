Stocks

Crompton Greaves shares jump 15% after Q2 earnings

PTI New Delhi | Updated on October 23, 2020 Published on October 23, 2020

Shares of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd surged nearly 15 per cent on Friday after the company reported a 27.77 per cent increase in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September 2020.

The stock jumped 14.66 per cent to ₹328.45 -- its 52-week high -- on the BSE.

At the NSE, it gained 14.79 per cent to its one year high of ₹329.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd on Thursday reported a 27.77 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at ₹141.68 crore for the quarter ended September 2020.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹110.88 crore for the July-September period a year ago, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (CGCEL) said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations climbed 12.77 per cent to ₹1,213.19 crore during the quarter under review, as against ₹1,075.79 crore in the same period previous fiscal.

Total expenses were at ₹1,040.73 crore as against ₹961.60 crore earlier, up 8.22 per cent.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 23, 2020
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.