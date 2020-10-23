Crompton Greaves shares jump 15% after Q2 earnings

Shares of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd surged nearly 15 per cent on Friday after the company reported a 27.77 per cent increase in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September 2020.

The stock jumped 14.66 per cent to ₹328.45 -- its 52-week high -- on the BSE.

At the NSE, it gained 14.79 per cent to its one year high of ₹329.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd on Thursday reported a 27.77 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at ₹141.68 crore for the quarter ended September 2020.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹110.88 crore for the July-September period a year ago, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (CGCEL) said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations climbed 12.77 per cent to ₹1,213.19 crore during the quarter under review, as against ₹1,075.79 crore in the same period previous fiscal.

Total expenses were at ₹1,040.73 crore as against ₹961.60 crore earlier, up 8.22 per cent.