Crompton Greaves shares jump 15% after Q2 earnings

Magnetic personality, but attractive enough?
New Nissan Magnite’s good looks may not be sufficient. The entire package needs to pull buyers away from ...
Shares of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd surged nearly 15 per cent on Friday after the company reported a 27.77 per cent increase in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September 2020.
The stock jumped 14.66 per cent to ₹328.45 -- its 52-week high -- on the BSE.
At the NSE, it gained 14.79 per cent to its one year high of ₹329.
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd on Thursday reported a 27.77 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at ₹141.68 crore for the quarter ended September 2020.
The company had posted a net profit of ₹110.88 crore for the July-September period a year ago, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (CGCEL) said in a BSE filing.
Revenue from operations climbed 12.77 per cent to ₹1,213.19 crore during the quarter under review, as against ₹1,075.79 crore in the same period previous fiscal.
Total expenses were at ₹1,040.73 crore as against ₹961.60 crore earlier, up 8.22 per cent.
