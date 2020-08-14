Crystal-gazing using PE ratio, volatility index

Of the Yamaha partnership and e-mobility
Atsushi Ogata is all smiles when asked if Honda will deepen its partnership with Yamaha. Four years ago, when ...
A number of market experts and investment advisers turned uncomfortable as the price to earning ratio (PER in market parlance) of the Nifty 50 index moved past 30. In fact, ever since the PER crossed the 27-mark in June 2018, some experts have raised red flags and are even advising investors to book profit or stay on the sidelines.
However, a sharp correction in March 2020 brought the PER to 17.15-level. But within four months, it not only breached the 27-mark, but also zoomed past the 30-point mark effortlessly. Currently, Nifty PER is ruling at 31.4, a level not seen by the Nifty 50 index since its launch.
The price to earnings (PE) ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current share price by its trailing 12-month earnings per share (EPS). For example, Reliance Industries is currently trading at a PER of 43 on standalone basis, considering the previous four quarterly standalone earnings. Nifty PE ratio measures the average PE ratio of the Nifty 50 components of the index.
Though the rising PER is threatening investors, volatility index, another metric used by traders to gauge market direction, is giving a sense of comfort.
Volatility index which zoomed to a high of 83.61 in March this year on the back of the coronavirus-led pain, cooled to 19.54 on Friday, but climbed back above the 20-point mark to close at 21.67. The current trend of India VIX signals that the worst may be behind us. The volatility index captures the expected movement — upside or downside — of the underlying index over the near term. In simple terms, the volatility gauge moves in the opposite direction to the underlying index.
India VIX points to investors’ perception of the annual market volatility the next 30 calendar days.
The comfort zone for the volatility index is between 13 and 15. Past trends suggest that whenever the index has slipped below 13, one has to be very careful, as the market may turn volatile again. Similarly, a rise of above 60 is an oversold zone and time to accumulate quality stocks. India VIX hit an all-time low of 8.7 in May 2008 and a life-time high of 85.13 in November 2008. In March this year, it rose to a high of 83.
So, the contrasting indicators can confuse you, leaving you unsure which one to follow. Definitely, one has to give weightage to PER, which reflects the market’s fundamentals. The market cannot be far away from the fundamental level and has to readjust to the normal.
Investors, especially starters, should ignore talk of PER 28 being the new normal. The PER will have to correct, either through strong results from companies, or via price correction. While the former appears to be a rather difficult proposition, at least for the next two quarters, given the current state of the economy at both global and domestic levels, the latter is possible, once liquidity dries up.
Volatility index, on the other hand, is a short-term predictor. As the name suggests, the index could swing wildly if any major adverse development takes place at the domestic or the global level. So, VIX is the best tool for traders to benefit from short-term movements and it helps investors to identify over-bought or over-sold zones and pick good stocks for long-term investment.
However, empirical studies, time and again, have proved one thing whenever Nifty’s PER has exceeded 25, the average return from Indian equities over the subsequent three years has remained negative.
So, the discomfort is not unfounded. As the fall could be as high as 40 per cent, caution is advised to investors, whether they buy through the lump sum route or the systematic investment plan (SIP) way.
Atsushi Ogata is all smiles when asked if Honda will deepen its partnership with Yamaha. Four years ago, when ...
Bikes, scooters will head out from India to developed markets
Which variant of the new Kia baby SUV should you be booking?
MD and CEO Vipin Sondhi bets big on modular truck platform AVTR’s drive
These apps can help find the answer to the question that pricks you at the end of every month — where did all ...
Relatively lower credit ratings despite State government guarantee make the product suitable only for those ...
Avoiding fresh debts and reining in spends are among top money mantras
Storage space can be an option for some property owners, with caveats
What does it mean to be free? On Independence Day, BLink presents a special issue that explores the freedoms ...
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
The unfurling of the tricolour on August 15, 1947, heralded the beginning of a new India. Glimpses of ...
Even after seven decades of Independence, India’s policymakers are loath to adopt liberal economic principles ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...