CSB Bank to make stock market debut on December 4

PTI New Delhi | Updated on December 03, 2019 Published on December 03, 2019

The bank’s IPO ran from November 22-26

CSB Bank, which recently concluded its initial public offering, will make its stock market debut on Wednesday.

The initial public offering of CSB Bank, a Kerala-based lender, was subscribed a whopping 86.89 times last month.

The category reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 62.18 times, non institutional investors 164.68 times and retail individual investors 44.25 times.

The company’s Rs 410 crore IPO, was in a price band of Rs 193-195 per share.

CSB Bank’s IPO ran from November 22-26.

Axis Capital and IIFL Securities were the managers to the offer.

