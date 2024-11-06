Cyient DLM Limited, an integrated electronics manufacturing solutions provider, has won a long-term contract with Honeywell Aerospace Technologies to develop liquid cooling loops for aircraft cooling systems.

The 16-year program, announced on November 6, 2024, focuses on Honeywell’s new micro vapor cycle system (Micro VCS) technology.

The Micro VCS technology promises significant improvements in aircraft cabin temperature control, offering up to 35 percent weight reduction and 20 percent better efficiency compared to existing systems with similar cooling capacity. The system is being positioned as a breakthrough in sustainable aviation technology.

“We are honoured to have been selected by Honeywell Aerospace Technologies to work with them on Micro VCS,” said Anthony Montalbano, CEO of Cyient DLM. The collaboration aims to leverage both companies’ aviation technology expertise.

Cyient DLM, established in 1993, specializes in design-led manufacturing solutions with a focus on safety-critical electronics for regulated industries.

The company provides comprehensive services including design, manufacturing, testing, and certification support for its customers’ products.