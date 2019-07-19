Stocks

Cyient shares drop to near two-year low on weak results

Reuters Mumbai | Updated on July 19, 2019 Published on July 19, 2019

Cyient Ltd falls as much as 11.4 per cent to Rs 481.55, the lowest since September 2017.

On Thursday, the engineering design services provider said the net profit for the June-quarter dropped 48.8 per cent to Rs 9,050 lakh quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

Cyient, however, posted a 9.7 per cent rise in net profit year-on-year (YoY).

The shares saw the worst intra-day percentage fall in over 15 weeks.

About 934,800 shares changed hands.

Up to Thursday's close, stock is down 12.34 per cent so far this year.

Published on July 19, 2019
Cyient Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Larsen & Toubro Infotech slumps on Q1 profit drop