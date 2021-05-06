Stocks

Dastoor joins UTI AMC as sales head

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on May 06, 2021

UTI Mutual Fund has appointed Peshotan Dastoor as Group President and Head of Sales. Dastoor will be developing UTI’s sales strategy, providing leadership to the sales team and exploring new opportunities for distribution and growth. Before joining UTI AMC he led the sales at Franklin Templeton Asset Management India. Prior to that, he had spent 12 years in various positions in Private Banking Group at ING Bank and also served the Institutional Sales business at ING Investment Management India as its head.

Published on May 06, 2021

