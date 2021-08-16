Stocks

Devyani International makes good start

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on August 16, 2021

Solid start Ravi Kant Jaipuria, Chairman of Devyani International, with Varun Jaipuria (ringing the bell) along with Devyani Jaipuria at the IPO listing ceremony on the NSE on Monday

Stock opens with 56% gain; ends at ₹123.35 against IPO price of ₹90

Shares of Devyani International have made a strong debut on the bourses by listing with 56 per cent gain. The stock of leading franchisee of Yum Brands in India listed on the NSE at ₹140.90 and on the BSE at ₹141 a share, about a premium of 56 per cent over its issue price of ₹90.

The shares closed at ₹123.35 a share on BSE and at ₹123.50 on the NSE, up 37 per cent, over IPO price.

All category investors

The company had raised ₹1,838 cr through the initial public offering, which a strong response from all category of investors. The IPO was subscribed by 116.70 times

The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 39.48 times while that of QIB by 95.27 times and non-institutional investor by 213.06 times.

The quota reserved employee was subscribed 4.70 times.

Ahead of the issue, the company had raised ₹824.87 crore.

Published on August 16, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.