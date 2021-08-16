Devyani International makes good start

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Shares of Devyani International have made a strong debut on the bourses by listing with 56 per cent gain. The stock of leading franchisee of Yum Brands in India listed on the NSE at ₹140.90 and on the BSE at ₹141 a share, about a premium of 56 per cent over its issue price of ₹90.
The shares closed at ₹123.35 a share on BSE and at ₹123.50 on the NSE, up 37 per cent, over IPO price.
The company had raised ₹1,838 cr through the initial public offering, which a strong response from all category of investors. The IPO was subscribed by 116.70 times
The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 39.48 times while that of QIB by 95.27 times and non-institutional investor by 213.06 times.
The quota reserved employee was subscribed 4.70 times.
Ahead of the issue, the company had raised ₹824.87 crore.
