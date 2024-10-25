The shares of Dixon Technologies (India) Limited were trading at ₹13,714.25 down by ₹1341.05 or 8.91 per cent on the NSE today at 12.40 pm.

Dixon Technologies (India) Limited reported strong financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2024. The company’s revenue surged by 133% year-over-year, reaching ₹11,528 crore for the quarter and ₹18,116 crore for the half-year, marking an increase of 120% compared to the same period in the previous year.

Dixon’s profitability also showed significant growth. The company’s Earnings Before Interest, Depreciation, Tax, and Amortization (EBIDTA) rose by 110% to ₹420 crore for the quarter, while Profit Before Tax (PBT) escalated by 255% to ₹529 crore. Net Profit After Tax (PAT) for the quarter reached ₹412 crore, reflecting a remarkable 265% year-over-year growth.

In addition to its financial results, Dixon announced that its Nomination and Remuneration Committee approved the issuance of 185,000 stock options under the Dixon ESOP 2020 plan on October 24, 2024. These stock options, each convertible into one equity share, are available for eligible employees across Dixon and its subsidiary and joint venture companies. The options are exercisable within one year from the final vesting date and will be priced based on the market value on the exchange with the highest trading volume prior to the committee meeting.