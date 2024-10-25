The shares of Piramal Pharma Limited were trading at ₹244.98 down by ₹10.86 or 4.24 per cent on the NSE today at 12.05 pm.

Piramal Pharma Limited reported strong financial results for Q2 and H1 FY25, ending September 30, 2024, with a consolidated revenue growth of 17 per cent year-on-year to ₹2,242 crore. This surge was largely driven by the robust performance of its Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) segment, which rose 24 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

The company’s EBITDA increased 28 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹403 crore, improving its EBITDA margin to 18 per cent, up from 16 per cent in Q2 FY24. This rise reflects strategic cost optimizations and a favorable revenue mix. Additionally, net profit after tax soared by 350 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹23 crore, benefiting from strong operational efficiency and strategic initiatives.

Piramal Pharma’s CDMO business led the growth with increased demand for generic APIs and a $80 million expansion at its Lexington facility, aimed at doubling sterile fill-finish capabilities by FY27. Meanwhile, the Complex Hospital Generics (CHG) segment saw a 9 per cent increase in revenue, supported by rising demand for inhalation anesthesia products in the U.S. and emerging markets, along with ongoing capacity expansions at Dahej and Digwal.

CEO Nandini Piramal emphasized the firm’s long-term target of achieving $2 billion in revenue and a 25 per cent EBITDA margin by FY30, leveraging expansion plans and increasing focus on differentiated and specialty products.