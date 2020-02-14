Stocks

DMart: Damanis to sell through OFS on Friday

Published on February 14, 2020

 

Promoters of Avenue Supermarts (owners of DMart) — Radhakishan S Damani, Gopikishan S Damani, Shrikantadevi R Damani and Kirandevi G Damani — plan to sell 1.48 crore shares (2.28 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital) through the offer-for-sale window on the stock exchanges. While the OFS opens for subscription on Friday for non-retail investors, small retail investors can bid on February 17. The floor price for the offer has been fixed at ₹2,049 a share.

Avenue Supermarts Ltd
