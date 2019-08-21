Stocks

Dr Reddy's scrip falls 2% on USFDA observations

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on August 21, 2019 Published on August 21, 2019

Pharma major Dr Reddy’s scrip falls 1.97 per cent to Rs 2,504.50 in the afternoon trade on the Bombay Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

The Hyderabad-based company had informed the bourses that it received a Form 483 with eight observations from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) after the audit of its formulations manufacturing plant (Vizag SEZ Plant 1) at Duvvada, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

"We will address them comprehensively within the stipulated timeline,’" Dr Reddy’s said in a statement.

