Drug launch in US bodes well for Dr Reddy’s Labs

December 30, 2019

 

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories on Monday, announced the launch of Sodium Nitroprusside injection, 50 mg/2 ml (25 mg/ml) single-dose vial,in the United States. The Nitropress brand and generics had US sales of about $8 million MAT for the most recent 12 months ended October 2019 according to IQVIA Health. Dr Reddy’s Sodium Nitroprusside injection is available in single-dose 50 mg/2 ml (25 mg/ml) vials. Nitropress is a trademark of Hospira, Inc. Shares of Dr Reddy’s may react positively to the development.

