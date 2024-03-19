Travel portal EaseMyTrip.com has announced a partnership with car-sharing service Zoomcar, enabling Zoomcar bookings on the EaseMyTrip app.

Nishant Pitti, Co-founder and CEO of EaseMyTrip, said, “In forging this strategic alliance, EaseMyTrip ventures on a transformative journey alongside Zoomcar. This collaboration signifies a pivotal milestone, offering our valuable customers unparalleled access to Zoomcar’s expansive fleet, spanning diverse models across the country.”

“Our collaboration with EaseMyTrip is a turning point in our journey to redefine urban mobility for India,” said Zoomcar CEO Greg Moran. “We aim to offer a new dimension of convenience and flexibility, empowering travellers to explore India with ease and confidence. By integrating our scalable self-drive solutions with EaseMyTrip’s extensive travel services, we’re not just facilitating travel, we’re also enhancing the joy and freedom it brings.”

Ease Trip Planners stock declined 0.45 per cent on the NSE to trade at ₹44 as of 10.33 am.

