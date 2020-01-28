Emkay Global in focus as institutions head quits

Emkay Global Financial Services on Monday said that Suveer Chainani has resigned as the CEO of its Institutional Clients Group with immediate effect. The company did not give any reasons for his resignation. Chainani had joined the group in January 2019. He had earlier worked at various companies including Citigroup and Macquarie. The shares of Emkay may remain in focus, as announcements on his successor and other plans will be closely tracked by shareholders.