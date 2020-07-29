Stocks

Equity indices open flat; IndusInd Bank up 4%

Updated on July 29, 2020

It is a flat opening for the Indian equities on Wednesday morning.

The Sensex is up 20 points at 38,513, while Nifty is up 10 points at 11,310. About 980 shares have advanced, 501 shares declined, 565 shares are unchanged.

All other sectoral indices are trading in the green, while Nifty IT index has dropped 0.33 per cent.

