Equity indices open in green; Eicher Motors up 2 per cent

Benchmark indices on Tuesday opened higher following positive global cues.

At 9.15 am, the Sensex is trading up 133 points at 38,932, while Nifty is up 46 points at 11,513.

All other sectoral indices are trading in the green, while Nifty Smallcap index is up 1.01 per cent.

Eicher Motors, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Bank and Grasim are trading higher, while UPL, Bharti Infratel, ONGC, Nestle and TCS have lost the most.