Stocks

Equity indices open in green; Eicher Motors up 2 per cent

Our Bureau/Agencies | Updated on August 25, 2020 Published on August 25, 2020

Benchmark indices on Tuesday opened higher following positive global cues.

At 9.15 am, the Sensex is trading up 133 points at 38,932, while Nifty is up 46 points at 11,513.

All other sectoral indices are trading in the green, while Nifty Smallcap index is up 1.01 per cent.

Eicher Motors, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Bank and Grasim are trading higher, while UPL, Bharti Infratel, ONGC, Nestle and TCS have lost the most.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 25, 2020
stock market
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.