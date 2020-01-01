Stocks

Eris Lifesciences buyback offer opens today

The ₹100-crore buyback offer from Eris Lifesciences will open on Wednesday and close on January 15, 2020. Eris plans to buy back up to 17.39 lakh shares (being about 1.26 per cent of the total paid-up equity capital of the company) at ₹575 a share. As the buyback will be on proportionate basis through the tender offer route, only those shareholders whose names had appeared on the company’s books on July 19 (record date) are eligible to participate in the offer.

