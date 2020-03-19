What to watch: EUGMP certificate may boost IOL Chemicals

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday said that National Institute of Pharmacy and Nutrition, Hungary, has renewed the EUGMP Certification for Ibuprofen, Lamotrigine and Metformin Hydrochloride products. Besides, it also approved the company's recently launched products such as fenofibrate, clopidogrel hydrogen sulfate and pantoprazole sodium sesquihydrate. With this, the company will have more penetration in the European market, IOL Chemicals said.