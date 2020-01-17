Stocks

European shares at record high as US-EU trade tensions ease

Tunia Anna Cherian_4795 | Updated on January 17, 2020 Published on January 17, 2020

European shares touched a record high on Friday after EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan struck a positive tone on talks with Washington, soothing some concerns over a possible escalation in trade tensions between the cross-Atlantic allies.

The pan STOXX 600 index rose 0.4 per cent to a record high of 422.51 by 0803 GMT, and was set to mark its best week since late-December.

Hogan said on Thursday that he had a good exchange of views with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in Washington, underscoring Brussels' desire to negotiate solutions for several open trade disputes between the US and the EU.

The trade-sensitive miners’ sub-index was the best performer for the day, as the prospect of better US-EU trade discourse added to optimism following the signing of an interim trade deal between the US and China.

 

Published on January 17, 2020
France
Germany
London
stocks and shares
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Vodafone Idea shares nosedive over 39 per cent