European shares edge lower amid coronavirus uncertainty

Reuters February 10 | Updated on February 10, 2020 Published on February 10, 2020
Pedestrians walk by the bull and bear sculpture in front of the Frankfurt stock exchange. -- Reuters

European shares inched lower on Monday as concerns over the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak weighed on sentiment, while markets also came off a rally from last week.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.3 per cent by 0803 GMT, with the travel and leisure sector the biggest decliner.

While Chinese businesses resumed work after an extended holiday, with authorities lifting some virus-related restrictions, a spike in the death toll to more than 900 kept overall sentiment jittery.

The STOXX 600 had marked its best week in three months on strength in bank shares after a swathe of strong fourth-quarter earnings.

Stocks in Germany, Europe's largest economy, fell 0.2 per cent on weakness in resource-related stocks.

