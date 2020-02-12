Stocks

European shares edge up to record high as new coronavirus cases drop

Reuters February 12 | Updated on February 12, 2020 Published on February 12, 2020

European shares inched to a record high on Wednesday as a drop in the number of new coronavirus cases soothed nerves, even as investors kept a wary eye on the outbreak's economic impact.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose as much as 0.2 per cent to a second consecutive record high of 429.42. A drop in new virus cases on Tuesday, as well as optimism over liquidity measures in China, had seen gains in China-sensitive stocks.

The country earlier on Wednesday reported its lowest number of new infections since late-January, leading many to believe that the outbreak, which caused widespread disruptions in one of Europe's biggest trading partners, could have peaked.

Basic resources and automobile stocks, which depend heavily on Chinese demand for their exports, rose about 0.7 per cent and 1 per cent, respectively.

Published on February 12, 2020
France
Germany
London
stocks and shares
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
IndusInd Bank shares fall over 3 per cent after downgrade