European shares rise higher on hopes of Fed action

Lazing in Lanka
Sun, sea and surf are a given in Ahangama, but so are quiet villas and breathtaking views that help you relax
European shares rose on Friday as investors were hopeful of further monetary easing from the US Federal Reserve in the wake of poor economic data, while chip stocks nudged higher after a report said Apple was increasing production of its new iPhone models.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.3 per cent by 0713 GMT, led by a 1 per cent jump in the technology index. Chipmakers were among the top gainers after a report said Apple Inc would increase its iPhone 11 production.
Shares of chipmakers AMS, Infineon Technologies , STMicro and Dialog Semiconductor jumped between 2.7 per cent and 3.6 per cent.
In a turbulent week for markets roiled by weak readings on factory and services sector activity in the US and the euro zone, as well as US tariffs on European Union goods, the STOXX 600 was on course to post its worst weekly performance in about a year.
US payrolls data, due at 12:30 pm GMT, will give more insight into the health of the world's largest economy, particularly after the dismal data this week spurred a sell-off in equities globally.
Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc rose 2.5 per cent after reports that some of the bourse operator's shareholders told Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing to increase its takeover offer by 20 per cent.
Sun, sea and surf are a given in Ahangama, but so are quiet villas and breathtaking views that help you relax
Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD, believes wholesale figures do not reflect the true picture
Can the new automatic transmission in these models help them bridge the gap in refinement?
Hybrids, full-electrics and autonomous cars will form part of portfolio starting from next year
Factor in the costs and benefits, given the limited choices
My mother was a PSU bank employee, who retired on October 3, 1999, and had been receiving monthly pension ...
With a possible reversal in the downward rate cycle, investors can go for shorter tenures
Disappointing returns, abysmal condition of most of its constituents offer little justification for investment ...
Twenty-five years since the launch of KT Achaya’s seminal work on India’s food history, the genre of food ...
Spaces become characters in her cinema, says award-winning director Geetu Mohandas, whose new film Moothon ...
The Swedish novel The Siege of Troy is a curious take on an epic that revels in violence. It stems from author ...
Symptoms of ‘peak liquidity’ abound, and they point to yet more trouble ahead
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...