Federal-Mogul open offer begins on Jan 6

Federal-Mogul Goetze (I) will remain in focus, as the open offer kicks off on Monday and closes on January 17. Tenneco Inc, along with persons acting in concert (Icahn Enterprises LP, American Entertainment Properties Corp and IEH FMGI Holdings LLC ), plans to acquire up to 1.39 crore shares of the firm, representing 25.02 per cent of the voting share capital of the company, at ₹667.50 a share.

The mandatory open offer was triggered after Tenneco acquired Federal Mogul USA in 2018.