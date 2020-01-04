Stocks

Federal-Mogul open offer begins on Jan 6

| Updated on January 03, 2020 Published on January 04, 2020

Federal-Mogul Goetze (I) will remain in focus, as the open offer kicks off on Monday and closes on January 17. Tenneco Inc, along with persons acting in concert (Icahn Enterprises LP, American Entertainment Properties Corp and IEH FMGI Holdings LLC ), plans to acquire up to 1.39 crore shares of the firm, representing 25.02 per cent of the voting share capital of the company, at ₹667.50 a share.

The mandatory open offer was triggered after Tenneco acquired Federal Mogul USA in 2018.

Published on January 04, 2020
open offer
Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Hotel Leelaventure changes name as HLV Ltd