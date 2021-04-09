Firms need to weed out the mole within

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
It is not very unusual for market regulator SEBI to see its orders getting dismissed by the Securities and Appellate Tribunal (SAT). Hence, SAT setting aside SEBI’s order in the infamous ‘WhatsApp leak’ case is a non-event for the regulator.
However, the case itself is a deeply concerning development for corporates like Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Ambuja Cement and others, whose nearly identical financial numbers were leaked ahead of official release.
In 2017, SEBI first found that quarterly results of Asian Paints were circulated on WhatsApp by an employee of Mumbai’s Antique Broking.
The trail further led SEBI to a web of market analysts and traders in the ring. SEBI’s case collapsed in SAT as the judges relied on the argument that mere forwarding of WhatsApp messages involving unpublished price sensitive information (UPSI) cannot lead to the charge of insider trading, since those who were forwarding the messages were assumed to have no knowledge of UPSI.
Despite meticulously rummaging about 190 mobile devices, several WhatsApp groups and records, and conducting search and seizure operations against 26 entities, SEBI could not track down the ultimate source of the messages. Otherwise, the case could have turned sensational like the Rajat Gupta insider trading in the US.
The companies whose near identical results were circulating on WhatsApp before their official release, need to be alert. Leaking of results isn’t the job of an office boy. Highly qualified insiders who are involved in preparation of results and its communication to the outside world, are the only ones privy to it before the numbers are officially released. The companies need to weed-out the mole within. Otherwise, life goes on for SEBI.
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Reading continuation chart parttern will tell you
The NSC, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are good options
Banks will revert to old NPA reporting format, which may impact their financials
Await cues from global market for further direction
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
Mallika Srinivasan is the first person from the private sector to head the all-powerful PESB. Will she ring in ...
Understanding a raga and its philosophical and emotional universe is a daunting task. Author Amit Chaudhuri ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...