Five of top-10 valued firms add more than Rs 1 lakh crore in m-cap

Five of the 10 most valued companies together added Rs 1,01,389.44 crore in market valuation last week, with IT majors Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys grabbing the limelight.

While Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), TCS, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) and Bajaj Finance were the gainers, HDFC Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank witnessed erosion in their market valuation.

The valuation of TCS jumped by Rs 47,551.31 crore to reach Rs 12,10,218.64 crore, becoming the biggest gainer among the top-10 companies.

Infosys added Rs 26,227.28 crore to take its valuation to Rs 6,16,479.55 crore.

The market capitalisation of RIL gained Rs 14,200.35 crore to Rs 14,02,918.76 crore and that of Bajaj Finance rose by Rs 7,560.02 crore to Rs 3,69,327.31 crore.

The valuation of HUL went higher by Rs 5,850.48 crore to Rs 5,56,041.95 crore.

In contrast, HDFC's valuation declined by Rs 10,968.39 crore to Rs 4,61,972.21 crore and that of HDFC Bank dipped Rs 8,249.47 crore to Rs 8,20,091.77 crore.

ICICI Bank's market capitalisation diminished by Rs 4,927.52 crore to Rs 4,40,035.66 crore and that of State Bank of India witnessed an erosion of Rs 3,614.47 crore to Rs 3,83,356.69 crore.

The valuation of Kotak Mahindra Bank dipped Rs 2,924.02 crore to Rs 3,55,927.86 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries was leading the chart followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, HDFC, ICICI Bank, SBI, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 374.71 points or 0.71 per cent.