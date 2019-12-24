Stocks

Focus likely on TRIL’s ₹166-crore export order

| Updated on December 24, 2019 Published on December 24, 2019

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd (TRIL) has received an export order of $23,586,713 (₹166 crore) from Transmission Company of Nigeria Plc, Maitama, Abuja (World Bank-funded project).

With this, TRIL’s order book as on date stands at around ₹1,161 crore, it said. Shareholders will closely monitor the execution of the project. The company had reported a profit of ₹61 lakh and ₹81 lakh in Q2 and Q1, respectively, of FY20, on turnover of ₹149.11 crore and ₹167.29 crore, respectively.

Published on December 24, 2019
Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Minors should have bank a/c for MF investments: SEBI