Focus likely on TRIL’s ₹166-crore export order

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd (TRIL) has received an export order of $23,586,713 (₹166 crore) from Transmission Company of Nigeria Plc, Maitama, Abuja (World Bank-funded project).

With this, TRIL’s order book as on date stands at around ₹1,161 crore, it said. Shareholders will closely monitor the execution of the project. The company had reported a profit of ₹61 lakh and ₹81 lakh in Q2 and Q1, respectively, of FY20, on turnover of ₹149.11 crore and ₹167.29 crore, respectively.