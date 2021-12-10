FPI investments in IPOs hit record high

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
Foreign equity inflows into the primary market have hit a historic high as portfolio investors shied away from the overvalued secondary market to focus on the domestic primary market that is being flooded with a record number of public issues.
According to latest depositories data, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) inflows in the primary market stood at ₹66,541 crore from April to date. The inflows, just nine months into the current fiscal, have already crossed the previous high of ₹64,556 crore in FY21. FPIs pumped in ₹49,464 crore in FY20.
Market experts attribute the record number of initial public offerings (IPOs) that flooded the Indian market in the current fiscal for FPIs heightened interest in the primary market.
“The Indian market has witnessed several new age technology-led IPOs including Zomato, Nykaa and Paytm to name a few. There has been a humongous buying interest from FPIs across the globe as anchor investors and given the success of most of the IPOs in recent past there have been exuberance among FPIs on IPOs,” said Kranthi Bathini, director of equity strategy at WealthMills Securities.
“As most of the reputed foreign funds were invested in these IPOs before listing, that gave more comfort for the FPIs to participate in these IPOs,” he added.
According to India Ratings and Research, the IPOs in the current fiscal have reached a significant level after FY18 in terms of issue size, with still four months left in the financial year.
“During April to November 2021, the number of IPO counts for FY22 stood at 71, amounting to ₹85,600 crore, compared with ₹27,200 crore raised by 56 companies in FY21,” it noted.
Incidentally, the current fiscal also witnessed the highest FPI outflows from the secondary market. According to depositories data, FPIs pulled out ₹84,968 crore between April to till date. Prior to this, the highest outflow from the Indian stock market stood at ₹43,312 crore in FY20 and ₹28,656 crore in FY2016.
“We are seeing a diversified trend in FPI flows when it comes to secondary and primary markets. The reason for inflow into the primary market could be due to their interest in new-age companies that went public this year. At the same time, the valuations in the secondary market are also on the higher side so they are booking profit after a strong market rally in the last two years,” said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking.
With still four months left in the current fiscal and a slew of public issues including Life Insurance Corporation of India's ₹1-lakh crore IPO, market experts believe that inflows into the primary market will continue to go up further.
“The exuberance and heightened participation from FPIs is going to continue in coming days also as some more companies with interesting business models are going to hit the primary market in India,” WealthMills’ Kranthi said.
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
How Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Bhushan Power and Steel have been ...
Microsoft expands development centre in Noida
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...