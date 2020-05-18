FPIs exit markets after mega economic package

KinderPass: Personalised guide to grooming your child
A parenting app with customised tips based on machine intelligence; useful during Covid lockdown
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have stepped up their selling in India’s equity market since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a ₹20-lakh crore economic package on May 12. Till Friday evening, nearly 40 per cent of FPI selling in the cash and derivative segments in May had come in just four trading days that week, data mined from provisional figures given by stock exchanges show.
A break-up of the figures reveals that FPIs sold ₹6,486 crore of cash stocks, ₹2,869 crore worth index futures and ₹737 crore in stock futures in four days.
At around noon on Tuesday, there were media news flashes on an address by the PM at 8 pm. Since then, FPIs have not been net buyers in the market for a single trading session, data show.
Both the Nifty and Bank Nifty indices, two of the largest traded derivative products in India, had been reeling under FPI selling pressure since May 12. The indices fell by 5.6 per cent and 7.15 per cent, respectively, from their respective highs in four days last week.
On May 13, the Nifty touched a high of 9,584. By May 15, it had fallen 534 points to touch a low of 9,050. Similarly, Bank Nifty fell 1,440 points from a high of 20,122 to a low of 18,663 during the same time. The global markets were stable on these four days.
Buying support from domestic institutional investors (DIIs) was also thin during the four trading sessions; they bought stocks worth only ₹1,896 crore in the cash segment. DIIs, led by mutual funds and insurance companies, have heavy regulatory as well as self-imposed restrictions on derivative speculation and hence are virtually absent in the futures and options segment.
“Data speaks. FPIs went on a massive selling spree since May 12 and slammed the markets on the economic package announcement,” said Deepak Sawhney, an independent data analytics expert. “Apart from the last four days, if the FPI net figures appear net positive, it is a misnomer. Exchanges don’t adjust certain data where foreign companies are selling the shares and FPIs are buying them, which was the case this month as a huge block of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) shares hit the market on May 7.”
On May 7, HUL shares worth ₹26,300 crore were sold by foreign entities. The FPI buying in the market that day was worth ₹19,000 crore while DIIs were net purchasers of stocks worth ₹3,818 crore. Almost all FPI and DII buying was into HUL that day. If this ₹19,000 crore invested in HUL shares is excluded, then FPIs have been net sellers in the cash and futures segment, data analytics experts say.
Both sellers and large buyers of HUL were foreign entities but only those registered as FPIs have to report their numbers to the exchanges and SEBI. Similarly, net buying by DIIs in May so far is just ₹1,056 crore after adjusting for HUL.
A parenting app with customised tips based on machine intelligence; useful during Covid lockdown
Rural women in Telangana are spearheading a revolution led by the ‘water aunties’
Amidst Covid-19, migrant labour holds the key to bountiful picking in Himachal Pradesh
Maruti Suzuki’s expanding partnership with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for contract manufacturing and joint ...
Want to tap into your savings to tide over the Covid-19 crisis? We suggest a pecking order, taking into ...
The Centre’s coronavirus contact-tracing app aims to keep a tab on citizens’ health
If the pandemic comes under control by June, there is a good possibility of equity and commodity markets ...
Investors with a medium-term horizon can buy the stock of Alembic Pharmaceuticals at current levels. The stock ...
The cash boxes are not jingling. And live performances have moved into the realm of wishful thinking. India’s ...
Classical musicians are stranded without their accompanists and live audiences — the alchemy they need to work ...
Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and Sukumar Ray’s ‘Haw-Jaw-Baw-Raw-Law’ see the world from a perspective ...
‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution’, a new book by sports journalists Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...