Fund managers cash in on India’s bond rally

My five: Irfan Pathan
Irfan Pathan Indian cricketerHydration, sleep & a couple of ‘cheat’ days 1. I try and finish my workouts, ...
Money managers are selling into the recent rally in the country’s long-tenor bonds. Benchmark yields have slid almost 30 basis points since mid-December, thanks largely to the central bank’s unconventional policy action to buy long-end debt while selling short-end notes. Still, the lingering concern about the government’s fiscal slippage and the risk of a potential rebound in inflation has funds cutting down on duration.
"We have a lot of uncertainty in the bond market in the near term," said Pankaj Pathak, a fixed-income fund manager at Quantum Asset Management Co. "Apart from fiscal risks, crude oil prices have moved up, vegetable prices have been stubborn at higher levels and the geopolitical scenario has changed for worse."
The Reserve Bank of India will conduct its third Federal Reserve-style Operation Twist in a month on Monday. The unprecedented moves have come after uncertainty about public finances pushed up the 10-year sovereign yield to near a three-month high of 6.84 per cent last month. It rose four basis points to 6.56 per cent at 10 am on Monday.
"The three consecutive OMOs have actually brought down the valuation premium," said Pathak. Quantum has lowered its exposure to duration under its dynamic duration fund.
While Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has refused to comment on the deficit goal before the budget presentation on February 1, market watchers widely expect the government to miss the 3.3 per cent target for 2019-20, with some predicting the gap to be closer to 3.8 per cent of GDP.
"We will take this opportunity to reduce exposure by selling bonds at lower yields if possible amid prospects of additional borrowings and hardening of headline inflation," said Dhawal Dalal, chief investment officer for fixed income at Edelweiss Asset Management Ltd. "We have been maintaining relatively higher duration in most of our duration funds."
Irfan Pathan Indian cricketerHydration, sleep & a couple of ‘cheat’ days 1. I try and finish my workouts, ...
On requests made by the FAO Conference, the UN General Assembly adopted resolutions designating 2021 as the ...
Crackdown on e-cigaretteFDA warns of enforcement actionAmid the epidemic levels of youth use of e-cigarettes ...
Progress has been substantial, but more needs to be done on immunisation and other fronts
Why you should add gold to your portfolioRajalakshmi NirmalGold proves analysts wrong every year by surprise ...
The Indian benchmarks are facing a considerable selling pressure as tensions in the middle east escalates. All ...
They ended 2019 at life-time highs. A correction is, therefore, around the corner
The rupee (INR) faced substantial selling pressure against the dollar (USD) on Friday because of the ...
A decade that promises mind-bending changes in science and technology, more dire warnings on climate, and may ...
In the first week of 2020, we have a quiz on firsts.First up1 The major Indian cities during the British Raj ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
The decade ahead will see sensors embedded everywhere — from air purifiers, refrigerator shelves and wearables ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...