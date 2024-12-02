Gateway Distriparks Limited has launched a new container train service connecting its five Inland Container Depots (ICDs) to Kandla Port, the company announced on December 2, 2024. The strategic expansion links ICDs in Gurgaon, Faridabad, Ahmedabad, Ludhiana, and Kashipur to the Western region port.

The shares of Gateway Distriparks Limited were trading at ₹82.28 down by ₹0.34 or 0.41 per cent on the NSE today at 3.07 pm.

Kandla becomes the fourth port serviced by Gateway Distriparks in the region, alongside Mundra, Pipavav, and Nhava Sheva. The company will operate double-stack container trains to Viramgam, Garhi, and Faridabad, with containers from Ludhiana and Kashipur being double-stacked through its existing network hubs.

Chairman and Managing Director Prem Kishan Dass Gupta highlighted that the expansion requires no additional capital expenditure or new rake deployment. By leveraging its existing fleet through hub-and-spoke operations, the company aims to meet increasing market demand efficiently.

Gateway Distriparks currently operates 10 container terminals nationwide, with a fleet of 34 trainsets and over 560 trailers. The company provides end-to-end logistics solutions including warehousing, transportation, and container handling services for the export-import industry.