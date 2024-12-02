Gateway Distriparks Limited has launched a new container train service connecting its five Inland Container Depots (ICDs) to Kandla Port, the company announced on December 2, 2024. The strategic expansion links ICDs in Gurgaon, Faridabad, Ahmedabad, Ludhiana, and Kashipur to the Western region port.
The shares of Gateway Distriparks Limited were trading at ₹82.28 down by ₹0.34 or 0.41 per cent on the NSE today at 3.07 pm.
Kandla becomes the fourth port serviced by Gateway Distriparks in the region, alongside Mundra, Pipavav, and Nhava Sheva. The company will operate double-stack container trains to Viramgam, Garhi, and Faridabad, with containers from Ludhiana and Kashipur being double-stacked through its existing network hubs.
Chairman and Managing Director Prem Kishan Dass Gupta highlighted that the expansion requires no additional capital expenditure or new rake deployment. By leveraging its existing fleet through hub-and-spoke operations, the company aims to meet increasing market demand efficiently.
Gateway Distriparks currently operates 10 container terminals nationwide, with a fleet of 34 trainsets and over 560 trailers. The company provides end-to-end logistics solutions including warehousing, transportation, and container handling services for the export-import industry.
- Also read: Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty edge up, lifted by cement, auto stocks amidst sectoral volatility
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.