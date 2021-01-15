Stocks

GDL: Part of pledged shares released

Updated on January 15, 2021 Published on January 15, 2021

Prism International Private Ltd, one of the promoter entities of Gateway Distriparks Limited (GTL), has released a part of the shares pledged with financier. According to a release, Axis Finance has released the encumbrance on 18 lakh equity shares , out of the total 67 lakh equity shares that were pledged as security by Prism International Pvt Ltd. Post the release of these pledge shares, the holding of encumbered shares has come down to 3.93 per cent from 5.37 per cent of total share capital. Prism International holds 3 crore or 24.10 per cent stake in the company. Shares of Gateway Distriparks closed 118.15, down 2.44 per cent, on the BSE.

