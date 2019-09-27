Generic Engineering bags two fresh orders

Shares of Generic Engineering Construction and Projects may stay in focus as the company has received two orders from Mahindra Happinest Developers and Milagro Infrastructure Pvt Ltd for ₹67.41 crore and ₹12.88 crore, respectively. With receipt of above, the total work orders received during FY20 (till date) amounts to ₹379.18 crore. Its gross order book stands at ₹1,500.93 crore. Investors will monitor the execution of the project.